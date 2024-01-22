Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH opened at $36.06 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

