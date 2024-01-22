McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Downgraded by Consumer Edge to “Equal Weight”

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

MKC opened at $65.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,106,000 after buying an additional 147,652 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,067,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,108,000 after buying an additional 93,034 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.