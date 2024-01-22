MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $25.37 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $381.22 million and approximately $25.37 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $83.35 or 0.00204240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00018437 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,858.87 or 1.00119348 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011550 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003821 BTC.

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 85.44128177 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $25,102,176.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

