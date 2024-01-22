Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $89.44 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

