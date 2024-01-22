Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 11,976 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of ImmunoGen worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ImmunoGen by 19.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ImmunoGen by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,796,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,504,000 after acquiring an additional 703,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ImmunoGen by 890.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ImmunoGen by 26.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.52 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -95.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 822,462 shares of company stock valued at $17,481,292. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. Oppenheimer started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

