Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $20.08 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05.

