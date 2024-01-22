Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 65.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AAON opened at $70.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.88.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $968,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

