Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of ALLETE worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $58.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. Research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

About ALLETE

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

