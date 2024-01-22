Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 745 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,022,000 after purchasing an additional 274,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $100.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

