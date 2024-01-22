Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 915,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,899,000 after buying an additional 634,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,883,000 after buying an additional 619,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $365.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $391.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.