Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.39% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 132.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $5.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $252.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $31.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

