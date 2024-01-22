Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $386.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.97. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

