MRP Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $142.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

