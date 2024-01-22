M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $484.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

