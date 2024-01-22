Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,131,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $1,905,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000.

MWA opened at $14.08 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile



Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

