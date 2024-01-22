New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 600 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $69.15 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

