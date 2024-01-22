New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EDU stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $2,372,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,926 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EDU

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.