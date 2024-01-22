New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUGet Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EDU stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $2,372,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,926 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EDU

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.