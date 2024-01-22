New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $156,000 Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,744 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,364,000 after acquiring an additional 208,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,113,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,545,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after buying an additional 206,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $805.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -40.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James G. Morris bought 21,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $357,104.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 12,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,019.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $207,090. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

