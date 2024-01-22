Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 587.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $218.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.85. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.63 and a 1-year high of $227.84. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

