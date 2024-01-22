Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,495,000 after buying an additional 1,216,737 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $93.39 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

