NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,594,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $64,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $110,011,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 39.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 68.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,660,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NiSource Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NI opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

