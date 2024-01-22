Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 million. On average, analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFBK shares. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 220.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 75.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 153,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.