NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th.
Shares of TSE:NG opened at C$4.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.74. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.42 and a 52 week high of C$9.33.
Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
