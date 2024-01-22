NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $594.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $595.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

