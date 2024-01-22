Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

OTLY opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $622.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.31. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Oatly Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 2,986,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after buying an additional 1,068,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Oatly Group by 56.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,257,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,656,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 776,039 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

