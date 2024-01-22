Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,760,775 shares of company stock valued at $571,342,224. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $56.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

