OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC opened at $17.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III bought 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $29,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $38,057 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,295,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,680,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 76,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

