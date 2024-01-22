ONUS 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $72.91 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One ONUS coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. ONUS has a market capitalization of $35.42 million and approximately $72.91 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.36473985 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $85.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

