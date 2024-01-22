OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stake Lifted by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,351 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,855,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 194,367 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 12.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,839,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 945,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 494.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,231 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 2.9% in the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 3,596,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,088,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 83,449 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.36 on Monday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

About OptiNose

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.