Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

OXM stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXM. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

