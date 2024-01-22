Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $467,000 Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.21.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

