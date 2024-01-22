Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $475,000 Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vericel were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $39.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.48 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. Analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

