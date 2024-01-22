Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renasant were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Renasant by 169.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Renasant by 515.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 486.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Stock Up 2.6 %

RNST opened at $31.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $166.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RNST

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.