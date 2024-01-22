Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renasant were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Renasant by 169.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Renasant by 515.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 486.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Renasant Stock Up 2.6 %
RNST opened at $31.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.09.
Renasant Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RNST
Renasant Company Profile
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Renasant
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.