Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,100 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBC stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.15%.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

