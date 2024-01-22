Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CTS were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CTS by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.63. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on CTS

CTS Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.