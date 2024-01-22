Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,561,000 after buying an additional 180,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,125,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,990,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61,055 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,886,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.