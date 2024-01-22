Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,060,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 251,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

