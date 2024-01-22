Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 988 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,278.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,898.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Upbound Group Stock Up 0.6 %

UPBD opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.64 and a beta of 2.00. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $979.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.46 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,057.14%.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

