Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 2.56.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

