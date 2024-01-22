Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,258,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE:NWN opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

