O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $1,020.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,020.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,028.10 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,037.24. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $965.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $946.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

