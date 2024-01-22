Origin Bancorp (OBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $32.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OBK shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

