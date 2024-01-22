Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,713 shares of company stock worth $1,780,729. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,084,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,267,000 after buying an additional 98,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,153,000 after purchasing an additional 406,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,874 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

