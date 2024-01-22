Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,729 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,132,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after acquiring an additional 394,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,713,000 after acquiring an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.