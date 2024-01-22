Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.13% from the stock’s current price.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

LON PAF opened at GBX 16.22 ($0.21) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27). The firm has a market cap of £311.42 million, a PE ratio of 543.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

