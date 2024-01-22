Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.13% from the stock’s current price.
Pan African Resources Stock Up 3.7 %
LON PAF opened at GBX 16.22 ($0.21) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27). The firm has a market cap of £311.42 million, a PE ratio of 543.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
