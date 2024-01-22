Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 559.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 361,208 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $81.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCCO

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.