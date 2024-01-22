Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,196 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

