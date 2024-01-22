Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,160 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 984,734 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,427 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,867,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

STRO stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 99.73% and a negative net margin of 354.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

