Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Viad worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Price Performance

NYSE VVI opened at $33.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $701.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. Viad had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.80%. Analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $470,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at $326,530.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Viad in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viad presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Featured Articles

