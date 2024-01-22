Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $229.21 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

